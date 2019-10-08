10,000 staffers illegally inducted into KMC in past, PA told

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has claimed that around 10,000 people were illegally inducted into the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation in the past, and the scrutiny of the particulars of the KMC staffers is being conducted to detect those among them who were hired illegally.

Speaking during the question hour of the Sindh Assembly on Monday, he said a number of personnel of the KMC who had been inducted illegally were dismissed during the tenure of his predecessor, Sharjeel Inam Memon, after the system of biometric attendance and verification had been introduced for the employees of the city’s municipal agency.

He said that although the KMC acted in an autonomous manner to conduct its own recruitment drive, it should duly honour the relevant rules, regulations and merit for the purpose. Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Khan Durrani said that it was not the policy of the Pakistan Peoples Party to render someone unemployed. He said that Rs500 million had been given to the KMC over the past year to do de-silting of major storm water drains in the city, in addition to the financial support for the city’s municipal agency, so that it could pay out the salaries.

To a question, the provincial minister said thousands of such staffers of the municipal agencies of the city had been detected against whom FIRs had been lodged for their involvement in criminal activities and such municipal staffers had been dismissed from service.