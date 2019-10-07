close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

Bilal hits ton for Alhamra Club

Sports

LAHORE: Alhamra Club defeated Aleem Dar Acedemy by five wickets in a friendly match at the Dar Academy Ground. Fine century by Bilal Malik was the main feature of the match.

Scores: Aleem Dar Academy 305 For 8 Mir Hamza 135. Azeem Dar 60, Mubashir 45, Kamran 32, Rehan Shah 2/41, Amir Mrhmood 2/37, N Asim Abbas 2/51). Alhamra Club 306 for 5 (Malik Bilal 151*, Ammar Sajid 50*, Hamza 40, Omer Shah 38, Ali Raza 2/55, N Sher Ali 2/45).

