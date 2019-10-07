Joseph urges WC hosts Japan to grasp awesome opportunity

TOKYO: Japan coach Jamie Joseph toasted the “never-say-die” attitude of his players after the Rugby World Cup hosts thrashed Samoa 38-19 to move to the brink of the quarter-finals.

The former All Black expressed pride after the Brave Blossoms made it three out of three in Pool A with a bonus-point win on Saturday that left them dreaming of making history.Asked about the pressure on Japan, who beat Russia (30-10) before stunning Ireland (19-12) in their first two games, Joseph called for perspective.

“Look, Ive got to put everybody straight — weve got a really awesome opportunity to do something thats never been done before.“A week ago, no one thought we could beat Ireland — now they think we can win every game. Thats how silly it is.”

Tries by Samoan-born Timothy Lafaele, Kazuki Himeno, Kenki Fukuoka and Kotaro Matsushima in Toyota, plus 18 points from the boot of Yu Tamura, put Japan in control of their own destiny.However, Scotland lurk in a crunch fixture in Yokohama next weekend with the winners likely to progress, although the Six Nations sides short turnaround could prove key.

Japan won three games at the 2015 World Cup under Eddie Jones and still failed to reach the knockout phase — a fact not lost on Joseph.“Its game by game,” he said. “It was always going to come down to the final match and its building up to be a real ripper.