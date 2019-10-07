Arshad misses qualification to the World Athletics final

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Arshad Nadeem who set a new national record in the javelin throw just missed qualification to the final in the World Athletics Championship under way in Doha (Qatar).

Arshad sent the javelin to a distance of 81.52m setting a new national record the other day. However, his record throw was just one meter shy of the qualification mark that saw 12 throwers making it to final.

No Asian has made it to the final round. Japan’s Ryohai Arai (81.71) turned out to be the best thrower in Asia followed by Arshad of Pakistan. Arshad ultimately finished 16th in the world. India Shivpal Singh finished poor 23rd with the best throw of 75.91.