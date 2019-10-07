QAT: Northern take early initiative

ISLAMABAD: Courtesy to brilliant hundreds by Faizan Riaz (141) and Haider Ali (133), Northern have wrested the early initiative in the four-day first class Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan at the KRL Ground following second day’s play Sunday.

In reply to Northern’s 450 runs first innings, Balochistan got off to a sedate start reaching 119 for 2 in 42 possible overs at the draw of stumps. Northern could only add 85 more runs to their overnight score of 365 for five before losing their remaining wickets.

Faizan Riaz, who began Sunday’s proceedings on 113 not out, was eventually bowled by Pakistan Test leg-spinner Yasir Shah for a well compiled 141. The right-handed middle-order batsman hit 18 fours and three sixes in his 207-ball innings that lasted 307 minutes. Nauman Ali contributed 21.

On Saturday, young Haider Ali had scored 133 for his maiden first-class century while Ali Sarfraz had added 50. Amad Butt was the pick of Balochistan’s bowlers. The right-arm pace bowler took three of the five wickets to fall on Sunday to finish with figures of three for 57 in 13.4 overs. Mohammad Asghar bagged two wickets for 62 runs, Taj Wali took two for 108 and Yasir, who went wicket-less on the opening day, claimed two scalps for 119 runs. Northern collected five batting points while Balochistan got three bowling points.

For Balochistan, Imran Butt (58 not out) and Abubakar Khan (50) helped Balochistan make a steady reply. When bad light ended play on Sunday, Balochistan were 119 for two in 42 overs -- 27 overs were lost in day.

Balochistan lost Azeem Ghumman (5) with just seven runs on the board, but Imran Butt and Abubakar joined hands to steady ship with an excellent second wicket stand of 110 runs.

At Abbottabad Ground, Ashfaq Ahmed’s 173 was the highlight of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 484 for five declared. The hosts were in the driving seat when play was called-off early due to bad light as Central Punjab lost opener Salman Butt (0) and Mohammad Saad (19) to end the day at 45 for two.

On Sunday, the prolific Ashfaq resumed his innings on 98 and soon after completed his third century of the ongoing tournament. The 32-year-old right-hander reached the 100-run mark off 217 balls. He was eventually dismissed for 173 compiled off 323 balls with the help of 22 fours and two sixes.

Ahfaq’s third wicket alliance with captain Mohammad Rizwan yielded 250 runs, Rizwan fell for 128 off 229 balls, his innings was studded with 16 fours.

Naseem Shah with two wickets for 85 runs was the most successful Central Punjab bowler, Zafar Gohar, Ehsan Adil and Waqas Maqsood took a wicket apiece.

In reply, Central Punjab lost Salman to Junaid Khan while Saad fell to Sameen Gul, minutes before the premature close of play. Captain Azhar Ali was batting on 22, his team would be relying on him to bail them out of trouble on day three.

At UBL Complex Karachi, all-rounder Aamer Yamin reminded the selectors of his all-round utility with a belligerent 142 runs and left-arm spinner, Muhammad Irfan scored his maiden century to put Southern Punjab in a commanding position against Sindh. Sindh in reply lost

Khurram Manzoor for 36 when he was bowled by the lanky left arm pacer, Rahat Ali. The in-form Abid Ali (42 from 40 balls) and Omair Bin Yousuf (5) took Sindh to 90 for one in 36 overs at stumps.

Aamer faced just 189 balls, hitting 15 fours and six sixes as he put on 206 runs for the eight wicket with Irfan who also enjoyed himself in good batting conditions hitting eight fours and two sixes in his 104-ball score of 101 runs.

Sindh who were looking to capture the last remaining five wickets of the visiting team quickly this morning when play resumed on 303 for 5 toiled hard to break the late partnership without luck.

Fawad Alam, Tabish Khan, Sohail Khan and Waleed Ahmed took two wickets apiece for Sindh.Southern Punjab (383 for seven after 110 overs) collected four batting points, while Sindh had to be content with two bowling points.

In reply, Sindh survived some anxious moments against a pumped-up Southern Punjab bowling attack before Rahat made the breakthrough.