National Games’ torch relay begins

ISLAMABAD: The 33rd National Games Torch Relay has begun its journey from Karachi Sunday with Bangal Khan Mehr, advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Sports handing over the torch to Lt Gen (rtd) Syed Arif Hasan (President Pakistan Olympic Association) who lit the Torch.

All the Torch Relay committee members including POA secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood offered Fatiah at Mazar-e-Quaid-i-Azam and prayed for the success of the Games. That followed the National Anthem and the start of journey to different parts of the country.The POA president then gave the torch to former Olympian Islahuddin who handed it over to international athlete Moid Baloch.