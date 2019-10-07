Pakistan deliberating different combinations, says Misbah

LAHORE: Pakistan is deliberating different combinations ahead of their second T20 match of the three-match series.

Talking to media, head coach Misbahul Haq questioned that who called Sri Lanka a weak team. "We are considering various combinations to try and think for the future," he added.He said that they have given chance to a number of youngsters but we have to look in the future for a solid and consistent combination.

"When you bring changes you should also expect any kind of results. All the players in the team are god but our focus is the T20 World. Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shahzad have come to the team after performing," he said and added that he hope to seen stadium filled with fans.

On the team's defeat in the first match, he said that batting was difficult after dew factor and decision of fielding first was taken keeping in view the conditions.He further stated that Ahmed Shahzad was preferred over Fakhar Zaman after proper thought. "There is great pressure on Sarfaraz Ahmed and as a part of the team its our effort to get him out of pressure." He said that in the first match Pakistan batting did not click during the power play and everyone was calling Sri Lanka a depleted side but they shunned the impression.