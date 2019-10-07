Shami, Jadeja help India go 1-0 up in SA Test series

VISDAKHAPATNAM: Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja took nine wickets between them as India outplayed South Africa, winning by 203 runs on the final day of the first Test on Sunday.

Set a daunting target of 395, the tourists were bundled out for 191 in the second session in Visakhapatnam, giving India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Shami returned figures of 5-35 while Jadeja took four wickets to help current leaders India grab 40 points in the World Test Championship. South Africa were staring down the barrel at 70-8 but Dane Piedt (56) and debutant Senuran Muthusamy (49 not out) put on 91 runs for the ninth wicket to frustrate the Indian bowlers briefly.

Shami got last man Kagiso Rabada caught behind for 18 to trigger celebrations in the Indian camp. Sharma put India in a commanding position with a century in each innings on his debut as a Test opener -- a first by any batsman in Test history. His knocks of 176 and 127, coupled with a fine 215-run innings by Mayank Agarwal, helped India put India in a commanding position. Shami took three key wickets in the morning session including that of skipper Faf du Plessis for 13 to dim South Africas hopes of saving the game.

Jadeja soon joined forces to run through the middle order with three wickets in one over including that of overnight batsman Aiden Markram (39) with a one-handed return catch. The Proteas resumed the day on 11 for one and soon the batting came under attack by some inspired Indian bowling on a pitch that offered variable bounce. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin struck first to clean up overnight batsman Theunis de Bruyn for 10, becoming the joint-fastest to 350 wickets in his 66th Test.

India 1st innings: 502-7

S Africa 1st innings 431

India 2nd innings 323-4 dec

S Africa 2nd innings: overnight 11-1):

A. Markram c & b Jadeja 39

D. Elgar lbw Jadeja 2

T. de Bruyn b Ashwin 10

T. Bavuma b Shami 0

F. du Plessis b Shami 13

Q. de Kock b Shami 0

S. Muthusamy not out 49

V. Philander lbw Jadeja 0

K. Maharaj lbw Jadeja 0

D. Piedt b Shami 56

K. Rabada c Saha b Shami 18

Extras: (b2, lb2) 4

Total: (all out, 63.5 overs) 191

Fall: 1-4 (Elgar), 2-19 (de Bryun), 3-20 (Bavuma), 4-52 (du Plessis), 5-60 (de Kock), 6-70 (Markram), 7-70 (Philander), 8-70 (Maharaj), 9-161 (Piedt), 10-191 (Rabada)

Bowling: Ashwin 20-5-44-1, Jadeja 25-6-87-4, Shami 10.5-2-35-5, I. Sharma 7-2-18-0, R. Sharma 1-0-3-0

Toss: India Result: India won by 203 runs Series: India lead the three-match series 1-0

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)

TV Umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG) Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).