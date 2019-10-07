Pakistan confident to bounce back in second SL T20

LAHORE: With quite a few changes expected in the team for the second game, Pakistan will go all out to bounce back in the three-match T20 series against an understrength Sri Lankan team that stunned them at their own backyard in the opening match.

The second T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore with the toss at 6.00 and game starting at 6.30 pm.Everyone was expecting a straight win for Pakistan for being the number one side of the world T20 but The team captained by Dasun Shanaka, rose above all the expectations and won the opening match by 64 runs.

Shanaka would be expecting his charges to maintain the same spirit and tighten the noose on hosts to at least return home with T20 series win. Their top order provided them a brisk start and their bowlers struck when it mattered the most. It was also their first win after six matches.

Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka said he is greatly satisfied with his and his team’s performance. He said that they will be lokking forward to give their best shot in the second match too to wrap up the series. "Our team is a composition of young players and this tour has given us a lot to learn from," he added.

As the team will enter into their second game on Monday at the same venue, the visitors are now in with a chance of winning the series against a side which has a batting flop. The two returning players Ahmed Shahzad and Umar Akmal struggled along with their captain Sarfraz Ahmed.

As of their most reliable batsman Babar Azam, he too went out of sorts. But he has in him the instinct to make amends as seen in the last World Cup and his sojourn with English county Summerset. It now puts head coach Misbah-ul-Haq in a thought provoking strategy to how to counter the visiting team bowlers and Waqar Younis as a bowling coach to teach the attackers to how to keep the Lanka top order in their cauldron.

So there turned out to be several major concerns for Pakistan to address immediately. Ahead of their must-win encounter, Pakistan need to make a proper game plan to win.

“As I said before in T20 no team is week,” said Sarfraz Ahmed. He further stated that Sri Lanka played better cricket in the opening match but Pakistan has the ability to bounce back and to their best to win the second match to stay in hunt, he added.

Sarfraz further stated that Pakistan team has players who can single handedly turn the match upside down and they will be doing their best to return to winning ways.

As of the weather condition, the report is of clear with sporadic clouds on Monday. So the conditions will be perfect for cricket to play and for fans to enjoy. As of the wickets, it would be the same supporting both the batsmen and the bowlers alike. But winning a toss would be crucial because the conditions would get heavier later in the evening following a due factor.

Teams (from): Pakistan: Babar Azam, Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Umar Akmal, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Sohail

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Dasun Shanaka (C), Shehan Jayasuriya, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Lahiru Madushanka, Angelo Perera, Oshada Fernando