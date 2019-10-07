close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 7, 2019

Ministers intensify statements whenever they hear about cabinet reshuffle: Talal

National

 
October 7, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Talal Chaudhry has said that ministers intensify their statements against the opposition leaders whenever they hear about any cabinet reshuffle plans.

Giving his reaction over Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s statement on Sunday, he said the incompetent government could not run without a talk against former premier Nawaz Sharif and ex-chief minister Shahbaz Sharif. He said Imran Khan had only a bunch of rented spokespersons and non-serious activists.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ministers should focus on their performance instead of dragging the N-League in every matter. He said Imran Khan was looking for an NRO (deal) after damaging the national economy badly.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan