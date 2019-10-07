Ministers intensify statements whenever they hear about cabinet reshuffle: Talal

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Talal Chaudhry has said that ministers intensify their statements against the opposition leaders whenever they hear about any cabinet reshuffle plans.

Giving his reaction over Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s statement on Sunday, he said the incompetent government could not run without a talk against former premier Nawaz Sharif and ex-chief minister Shahbaz Sharif. He said Imran Khan had only a bunch of rented spokespersons and non-serious activists.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ministers should focus on their performance instead of dragging the N-League in every matter. He said Imran Khan was looking for an NRO (deal) after damaging the national economy badly.