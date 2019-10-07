PM should talk to Fazl, tackle matters politically

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party leader and former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should go and talk to Maulana Fazlur Rehman and should deal the matters politically.

He said that PM should forget his ego and visit Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s house, visit Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s house and visit the houses of leaders of all political parties and should talk with them. He said that Imran Khan should freeze whatever work he is doing for six months.

In an interview with a private TV channel, Rahman Malik said that Imran Khan should hold accountability but there should be no discrimination, and it should be held indiscriminately. He said that the nation needs unity at this time. I have written to the Foreign Office several times that you should approach the International Criminal Court against the Indian PM Narendra Modi instead of the International Court of Justice and Kashmirs are also ready to go. Rehman Malik said that unfortunately we have made ourselves isolated at the diplomatic front. I am saying with regret that no one has dared in whole Muslim Ummah to talk about Kashmir at the United Nations.

The US should leave Afghanistan. Afghans themselves will resolve their problems, said Rahman Malik. He said that when the nations move forward, they have a long term plan. Sadly, all the governments of Pakistan have been working on daily basis policy, and we have not followed the long term policy, he said.