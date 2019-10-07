Involvement in several irregularities

PTI to send legal notice to JUI-F chief

By Mumtaz Alvi

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sunday decided to send a legal notice to JUI-Fazl supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman Monday for his alleged involvement in a number of irregularities, as he gives final touches to unleashing Azadi march against the government.

Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur has decided to go all-out against the JUI-F leader, whom he had defeated in the last year’s general election from Dera Ismail Khan. He will share the details of the legal notice to be served on Maulana Fazl during a news conference Monday.

The minister held a detailed discussion with former law minister and senior PTI leader Dr Babar Awan here. Special Assistant to PM on Media Iftikhar Durrani was also present on the occasion. “About eight-ten points are to be mentioned in the legal notice, which include the Maulana’s alleged corruption and irregularities, he committed as chairman of the Kashmir Committee and land scandal,” a source privy to the meeting, told this correspondent, when approached on telephone.

He said that the JUI-F leader would be given time to reply to the points to be mentioned in the notice and if he failed to do so, the minister would move a court of law against him.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman has announced to send the government packing through what he calls his Azadi march, accusing the Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government of putting the country’s economy and security at stake.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has accused the JUI-F leader of trying to salvage his sinking political career. He maintained that holding of a peaceful protest was everyone’s democratic right while the government would fulfil its responsibility to ensure safety of the masses lives.

The prime minister had also contended that Maulana Fazl would not be able this time to exploit the religious card, who was unhappy with the reforms in religious seminaries, as he feared that if implemented, the reforms would be a hurdle in politicisation of students.

Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan asserted that JUI-F leader should desist from using students of seminaries for his political agenda.