Sehat Cards to be given to 15m people in two years Firdous

SIALKOT/LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Sehat Insaf Cards facility will be extended to over fifteen million people across the country in the next two years.

Addressing a distribution ceremony of health cards among deserving people in Sialkot on Sunday, she said the government had also launched health reforms programme in Punjab to facilitate the common people. She said nearly 165,000 health cards would be distributed in district Sialkot. Dr Firdous said 39,998 deserving families in Daska tehsil, 42,225 in Pasrur tehsil, 18,904 in Sambrial tehsil and 63,842 poor families would benefit from the health cards. She said the government had allocated Rs118 billion for the poor families in Sialkot district as well.

She said the benefits of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s revolutionary policies had started reaching the common people now. She said holders of the cards would get the facility of free medical treatment for cancer, liver and heart diseases as well as all major surgeries at designated hospitals.

She also announced launching various initiatives of Prime Minister Imran Khan including easy loans for backyard poultry, cattle farming and procurement of fertilisers and seeds on subsidised rates for farmers of district Sialkot.

Meanwhile, addressing a news conference in Lahore, Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit China from Monday to discuss bilateral economic and trade relations and CPEC related projects with Chinese leadership.

She said the situation in occupied Kashmir and India’s aggression along the Line of Control would also come under discussion during talks between Pakistani and Chinese leadership.

The special assistant said Pakistan’s economy was moving forward on the upward trajectory and deficit was witnessing a decline.