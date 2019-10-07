close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
AFP
October 7, 2019

28,700kg food itmes discarded

National

AFP
October 7, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Sunday discarded 28,700kg unwholesome food articles after removing stock from the market of those companies that samples had failed in the sampling campaign.

All confiscated material was discarded as per eco-friendly policy to prevent the environmental pollution after bringing at dumping site. This was informed by PFA Director General Cap (retd) Muhammad Usman while monitoring the dumping process at the site.

He said that the Punjab Food Authority always gave importance to the element of environmental protection at the time of discard unwholesome and adulterated food products.

He said that the authority has discarded 17,300kg spices of failed brands and 11,400kg sauces and ketchup as well.

