Indian defence minister to perform Shastra Puja in Paris

ISLAMABAD: Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will perform ‘Shastra Puja’ (worship of weapons) tomorrow (Tuesday) on the occasion of Dussehra in the French port city of Bordeaux where he will receive the first Rafale fighter jet for Indian Air Force (IAF).

According to official statement Singh has been performing ‘Shastra Puja’ for last several years. He is leaving for Paris on a three-day visit, primarily to receive the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets on Tuesday when Dussehra is coinciding with the foundation day of the IAF. The first jet will reach India mid next year.

Before leaving for Bordeaux on the morning of Tuesday, the minister will meet French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and is expected to discuss issues relating to defence and security ties between the two countries. The ceremony to hand over the Rafale jet will take place at a facility of Dassault Aviation, the makers of the aircraft, in Merignac of Bordeaux, some 590km from Paris.

He will also perform the Shastra Puja on the occasion of Vijayadashami and fly a sortie in the Rafale fighter aircraft.” On October 9, Rajnath Singh will address the CEOs of leading French defence firms during which he is likely to urge them to participate in the “Make in India” in defence sector in India.

India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around Rs58,000 crore.