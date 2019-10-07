NAB being used for political victimisation: JI

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Sunday accused the rulers of using the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for political victimisation.

Speaking at a JI youth convention in the Timergara Press Club, he alleged that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project was a mega corruption scandal but it had been out of the NAB’s radar so far.

Mushtaq rejected US President Donald Trump’s arbitration on Kashmir issue and said both Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump were killers of Muslims. He asked the government to give a clear roadmap for the independence of Indian-held Kashmir.

The JI youth provincial chief Sadeequr Rahman Paracha, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Inayatullah Khan, JI Lower Dir chief, Aizazul Mulk Afkari, JI youth wing, Lower Dir, president, Farooq Hameedullah, general secretary Mushtaq Ahmad and JI youth wing president for the Balambat tehsil Mairajul Haq also spoke on the occasion.

The senator said the government had taken a U-turn on Kashmir as it had so far done nothing practical except tweets and making speeches while on the other hand, Modi had turned Kashmir into a sub-jail for the innocent Kashmiris for the last 62 days.

“Our government is still elated at the prime minister’s speech at the UN, which had no impact on the lives of incarcerated Kashmiris,” he said. Flaying the premier’s statement that those who crossed the Line of Control (LoC) would be considered as friends of Modi, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad said that in fact those stopping people from crossing the LoC were friends of Modi as he said that in 1948, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had ordered crossing the LoC as a result of which Azad Jammu and Kashmir came into being.

He asked the government to announce Jihad against India for its atrocities against innocent Kashmiris or else the JI workers would cross the LoC to help their brethren in Indian-occupied Kashmir. “We have a strong army equipped with all kinds of sophisticated weapons, and above all the passion for Jihad would ruin India,” Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said.

He said the government had put the economy of the country on the ventilator while inflation had broken the back of the poor.