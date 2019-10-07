Lockdown completes nine weeks as life still crippled in IOK

ISLAMABAD/STOCKHOLM /LONDON: The lockdown continues on the 63rd consecutive day, Sunday, with all shops, main markets and educational institutions continue to remain shut and public transport off the road in Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region, in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

As Kashmir getting into the third month of the crisis triggered by the August 5 decision of abrogation of special status and downgrading of the Jammu and Kashmir, normal life remains paralysed in the territory. The train that runs between Baramulla and Banihal continues to be frozen for more than nine weeks now, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

Internet connectivity stands closed to the commoners and the media. As a result of communications lockdown, two months after arrest, family of 33-year-old suffering from cancer has no idea if he is alive or getting treatment. Muhammad Ayoub Pala, 60, is unsure whether his cancer-stricken son arrested in August is dead or alive.

Meanwhile, authorities made two efforts in the past nine weeks to reopen the schools. On both the occasions, the students did not come to schools. Officials admit that the students are not turning up.

Students preparing for professional courses or major examinations have suffered a lot because of the lack of communication. Some of them, who are enrolled with a few coaching centres, have actually migrated to Jammu for the time being.

The life in Kashmir periphery continues to be dull.

The residents of Kashmir valley are facing severe hardships due to shortage of essential commodities due to continued blockade and fast approaching winter. The opening of Jamia Masjid is considered to be the absolute parameter of normalcy, but it has not seen any Friday gathering for the past nine weeks.

In certain areas people have been able to harvest the apple but mostly it is still on the trees in Shopian, Pulwama and parts of Kulgam. If the apple picking does not pick up quickly, it can have serious impact on the economy of Kashmir that will last for more than a year.

On the other hand, a former PDP worker, Sajad Hussain Mantoo, was injured in firing by unknown attackers in Islamabad district. Mantoo received bullet injuries in his abdomen and thigh and was rushed to the district hospital, the police said, adding that his condition is stated to be stable.

Meanwhile, candlelight vigil and freedom walk held in London to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) the other day, organized by British Pakistanis and Kashmiris.

The candlelight vigil-cum-freedom walk which started from Parliament Square London and marched towards Indian High Commission was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life including men, women, children, lords, councilors and representatives of different NGOs. The participants were holding candles and placards inscribing anti-India, anti-Modi, anti-Raw and pro-freedom slogans.

The participants on the occasion strongly condemned Modi-led fascist RSS and BJP regime for perpetrating untold atrocities and gross violation of human rights and lockdown of eight million people of IOJK for the last more than two months causing a grave human crisis in the held valley. They expressed their solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris especially families of martyrs killed by Indian troops during the last few decades in the occupied territory. The participants paid glowing tributes to the brave people of IOJK.

The speakers of the demonstration said, defenceless people of IOK were struggling peacefully to secure their birthright to self-determination granted to them by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) many decades ago. They called upon the international community including the United Kingdom to pressure India to stop the siege of eight million people of IOJK and for implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir for the peaceful settlement of the dispute between Pakistan and India to avoid any war between the two nuclear-armed countries.

“There should be plebiscite under the UN supervision to ascertain the political fate of Jammu and Kashmir”, they said. They further said over 900,000 Indian troops deployed in occupied Kashmir were committing massive human rights violations. Indian authorities, they said were engaged in pressing the Kashmiris’ peaceful liberation struggle by use of brutal force and the presence of unnamed mass graves was proof of the massacre of the innocent people of occupied territory.

They further said India was using rapes, pallet guns, arrests, and forced disappearances as a weapon to crush the ongoing freedom movement and struggle for the right to self-determination of Kashmiris.

The participants, on the occasion, reiterated their resolve to continue their support to the struggling people of IOJK till the peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute and complete freedom of Kashmir from Indian subjugation.

Meanwhile, EU-Pak Friendship Federation Sweden Chapter organised a mega Kashmir Solidarity Protest at Sergels Torg T-Central square Stockholm (Sweden) to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. A large number of people (Approximately 500-600) including Pak/Kashmir diaspora, international community (Turkish, Syrian, Morocco, Bengali, African Muslims) and member of different NGOs attended the protest.

The protesters carrying Pak/Kashmir flags chanted slogans against Indian government and PM Modi. On this occasion, Lord Nazir Ahmed, Ch Perviaz Iqbal Losar (Chairman EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe), Ch Ghulam Muhammad Bhalli (President EU-Pak Friendship Federation Sweden) and other prominent speaker strongly condemned the Indian move on August 5 to revoke Article 370 and 35-A in IOK. They said Indians move was highly contentious and one that will give the government in New Delhi greater authority over the disputed Muslim-majority region. During last three month continues clampdown by the Modi-RSS led fascist government in Jammu & Kashmir, more than 4,000 people including local Kashmiri political leadership remain in custody. India converted Jammu valley into the world biggest open air jail.

The speakers further said Kashmiris are demanding self-determination not charity. International powers’ silence on Kashmir situation is sliding potential war between India and Pakistan. They appealed to Swedish government, EU and UNO for immediate intervention in Kashmir situation and pressurise Indian govt for lifting of lockdown/article 370&35A.

Protester have asked the Swedish government to raise Kashmir issue at the UN Security Council Meeting.