Mon Oct 07, 2019
Sabah
October 7, 2019

Culprits within business community won’t be spared: Shabbar

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Syed Muhammad Shabbar Zaidi said that the board will not spare any culprits within business community.

FBR chairman said in a tweet, “Actions against fake and flying invoices in sales tax has gained momentum. Two people have been arrested on that count in Faisalabad. Their accomplices, textile exporters and fake accounts have been identified. Laws for prosecution to be used once case is mature,” he said.

Earlier on Friday in another tweet Shabbar Zaidi said all industrial and commercial consumers are necessarily required to be registered for tax purposes. He said the FBR has been using persuasive modus operandi for the same. FBR requested all commercial and industrial consumers to register themselves in the tax net,” he said.

