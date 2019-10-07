World Athletics: Desisa claims first marathon gold

DOHA: Lelisa Desisa gave Ethiopia its first world marathon title since 2001 on Sunday winning in a time of 2hrs 10min 40sec.

The 29-year-old led home an Ethiopian 1-2 — Mosinet Geremew (2hr 10min 44sec) taking silver and Kenya’s Amos Kipruto was third (2hr 10min 51sec).

Desisa — a two-time Boston marathon winner who donated his 2013 medal to the city following the bomb at the finishing line — emulated compatriot Gezaghne Abera’s win in the 2001 marathon in Edmonton.

In noticeably cooler and less humid conditions than last week’s women’s mara­thon, the early pace was set by Paraguay’s Derlis Ayala, who led by over a minute through 12km. The 29-year-old Paraguayan lasted 20km in the front but was caught and passed by a sextet of runners.

There was no let up in the pace as Ayala dropped away with Eritrea´s 37-year-old six-time world half marathon champion Zersenay Tadese leading the way.

Ayala’s moment in the spotlight was over and so was his race as he called it a day shortly afterwards — at the same point the youngest runner in the race 21-year-old Tanzanian Augustino Sulle also retired.

Tadese, defending champion Geoffrey Kirui and Stephen Mokoka alternated in the lead along with Desisa of Ethiopia Kipruto — third in Tokyo and second in Berlin last year — and Geremew.

Six became four as Kirui’s crown looked to have slipped from his grasp and he faded away whilst Tedesay too looked to be weakening but hung on desperately.

Tedesay’s courageous effort finally met its end in terms of a medal as the bell rang for the final 7km circuit and the fast improving Briton Callum Hawkins moved in on him.

Hawkins, who has been training in his shed having bought heaters to try and replicate the conditions, moved easily past Tedesay and at the 39km mark had the leading quartet in his sights and joined them.

However, Hawkins having looked the coming man got dropped as they moved into the final kilometre and he had to suffer the agony of finishing fourth once more, just as he had done in 2017.

Desisa and Geremew kicked away and dropped Kipruto.

Desisa, though, had one final kick in him and eased away in the final half kilometre to take the tape on his own. Earlier, Sifan Hassan surged to her second gold medal of the World Championships with victory in the 1,500 metres on Saturday, shrugging off the doping controversy that has embroiled her banned coach Alberto Salazar.

The 26-year-old Ethiopian-born Dutch runner romped home in a world leading championship record time of 3min 51.95sec to take gold, with 2017 champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya claiming silver and Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay bronze.

Her winning time was the sixth fastest in history, just under two seconds adrift of Genzebe DiBaba’s world mark of 3:50.07 set in 2015.

It was Hassan’s second gold medal of the championships following her win in the 10,000m, making her the first woman to successfully double in the two events.

It capped a tumultuous week for Hassan, who was left stunned after Salazar’s four-year doping ban was announced on Tuesday.

Salazar was barred from the championships following the ban and his athletes from the Nike Oregon Project training group were ordered to immediately cease all communication with him.

“It’s a very hard week for me,” Hassan told the BBC.

“I was so just angry and I could not talk to anyone. I just ran all out. That hard work can’t be beaten by anything. “It’s what makes me angry, I have been clean all my life. I work hard, I´m not an emotional person but it makes me so mad.”

Hassan had run a masterful race.

After taking her time at the back of the pack, she hit the front towards the end of the first lap and was always in control at the Khalifa Stadium.

Britain’s Laura Muir was on her shoulder at the bell but Hassan turned on the speed with around 250m to go to put clear daylight between her and the rest of the field, finishing around 20m ahead of Kipyegon.

Hassan had startled many at the start of the championships after her win in the 10,000m, showing a devastating turn of speed over the closing laps to take gold.

Hassan emphasised in an earlier statement that Salazar’s ban related to activities which took place before she joined the team.