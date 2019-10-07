Northern seize early initiative against Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Courtesy to brilliant tons by Faizan Riaz (141) and Haider Ali (133), Northern have wrested the early initiative in the four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan at the KRL Ground in Rawalpindi following second day’s play Sunday.

In reply to Northern’s 450 runs first innings, Balochistan got off to a sedate start reaching 119-2 in 42 possible overs at the draw of stumps. Northern could only add 85 more runs to their overnight score of 365-5 before losing their remaining wickets. Faizan Riaz, who began Sunday’s proceedings on 113 not out, was eventually bowled by Yasir Shah for a well compiled 141.

The batsman hit 18 fours and three sixes in his 207-ball innings that lasted 307 minutes. Nauman Ali contributed 21. On Saturday, young Haider Ali had scored 133 for his maiden first-class century while Ali Sarfraz had added 50. Amad Butt was the pick of Balochistan’s bowlers. The right-arm pacer took three of the five wickets to fall on Sunday to finish with figures of 3-57 in 13.4 overs.

Mohammad Asghar bagg­ed two wickets for 62 runs, Taj Wali took 2-108 and Yasir, who went wicket-less on the opening day, claimed two scalps for 119 runs.

Northern collected five batting points while Balochistan got three bowling points.

For Balochistan, Imran Butt (58 not out) and Abubakar Khan (50) helped Balochistan make a steady reply. When bad light ended play on Sunday, Balochistan were 119-2 in 42 overs — 27 overs were lost in the day.

Balochistan lost Azeem Ghumman (5) with just seven runs on the board, but Imran Butt and Abubakar joined hands to steady ship with an excellent second wicket stand of 110 runs.

Scores in brief: At KRL Ground, Rawalpindi: Northern 450 all out in 105.4 overs (Faizan Riaz 141, Haider Ali 133, Ali Sarfraz 50, Umar Amin 34; Amad Butt 3-57, Mohammad Asghar 2-62, Taj Wali 2-108, Yasir Shah 2-119). Balochistan 119-2 in 42 overs (Imran Butt 58 not out, Abubakar Khan 50; Nauman Ali 1-23, Haris Rauf 1-26).

At Abbottabad Ground: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 484-5 declared in 133 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 173, Mohammad Rizwan 128, Adil Amin 58 not out, Israrullah 43; Naseem Shah 2-85, Zafar Gohar 1-85). Central Punjab 45-2 in 14.1 overs ( Azhar Ali 22 not out, Mohammad Saad 19; Sameen Gul 1-7, Junaid Khan 1-17).

At UBL Complex Karachi: Southern Punjab 546 all out in 140.2 overs (Aamer Yamin 142, Shan Masood 118, Mohammad Irfan junior 101, Sohaib Maqsood 57; Fawad Alam 2-63, Tabish Khan 2-101, Sohail Khan 2-102). Sindh 90-1 in 36 overs (Abid Ali 42 not out, Khurram Manzoor 36; Rahat Ali 1-26).