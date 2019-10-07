close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

Arshad performs well in Doha

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who set a new national record in the javelin throw, just missed qualification to the final in the World Athletics Championship in Doha (Qatar).

Arshad sent the javelin to a distance of 81.52m, setting a new national record the other day. However, his record throw was just one meter shy of the qualification mark that saw 12 throwers making it to the final.

No Asian has made it to the final round. Japan’s Ryohai Arai (81.71) turned out to be the best thrower in Asia followed by Arshad of Pakistan. Arshad ultimately finished 16th in the world.

India’s Shivpal Singh finished poor 23rd with the best throw of 75.91.

