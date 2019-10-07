‘Saints promoted peace in society’

MULTAN: Foreign Minister and caretaker of shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (RA) Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that saints always promoted peace in the society.

He said this on the second day of 780th Urs of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (RA) here on Sunday. Qureshi said that the Islam spread in the subcontinent due to efforts of saints. The shrines always promoted love and unity, he added.

The followers of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya (RA) always promoted love, brotherhood, peace and equality where they lived, he continued.

This was a miracle that devotees were together under heavy rains to fulfill their thirst of spirit, he maintained.

Qureshi offered special prayers for the uplift, peace and progress of the country. He also prayed for the Kashmiris.