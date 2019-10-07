Overseas Pakistanis playing vital role: Sarwar

BUREWALA: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that overseas Pakistanis are playing a vital role in the uplift of the country's economy.

He said this while addressing an overseas Pakistani community seminar at Chak 241/EB on Sunday. The seminar was organised by Overseas Pakistani Community London Chairman Chaudhry Shehzad Kareem, Overseas Pakistan Commission Punjab Vice Chairman Chaudhry Wasim Ramay, Punjab Minister for Transport Jahanzeb Khan Khichi, MNA Tahir Iqbal Ch, MPA Ijaz Sultan, Ali Raza Khan, DC Irfan Ali Kathia, DPO Saqib Sultan, Pir Ghulam Mohiyuddin Chishti and others also attended the seminar.

Addressing the seminar, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that Pakistanis sent $22 billion foreign currency to the country last year. He said that overseas Pakistanis had supported Pakistan in every difficult time. Overseas Pakistanis were doing their best to help Pakistanis in natural disasters, earthquakes and floods. He assured that the government was doing best for overseas Pakistanis. He told that a process had been set to provide justice to the overseas Pakistanis on priority basis.

The cases of overseas Pakistanis in the High Court would be decided in six months and three months in the Civil Courts, he disclosed.

He said that water purification authority had been set up across Punjab. He said that economic revolution in Pakistan could bring only by farmers.

Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Vice Chairman Chaudhry Wasim Ramay said that the overseas Pakistanis Commission was playing a vital role in resolving the problems of Pakistanis living abroad.