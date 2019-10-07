Missing girl recovered

GUJRANWALA: A12-year-old girl, who was missing for the last five months, was recovered here on Sunday. Kainat of Dhulley was missing for the last five months and a case had been registered in the Dhulley police station. Now the girl was traced and handed over to her parents.

VALUABLES GUTTED: Valuables were gutted when a house caught fire due to short circuit at Kot Ishaq on Sunday. The room of Sohail Abbas caught fire due to short circuit and the fire engulfed the whole house. As a result, valuables were gutted.

KILLED IN ACCIDENT: An old man died in a road accident at Kamoke on Sunday. Muhammad Idrees was going on a cycle when a truck crushed him to death.