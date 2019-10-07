Impeachment inquiry

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Second whistleblower comes forward against Trump
WASHINGTON: A second whistleblower has come forward, this one with first-hand information of the events that triggered an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump for alleged abuse of power, the informant’s lawyer said Sunday. "I can confirm this report of a second #whistleblower being represented by our legal team," Mark Zaid said on Twitter.
"They also made a protected disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against.
This WBer has first-hand knowledge." Earlier Sunday, Zaid’s co-counsel, Andrew Bakaj, said his firm and team "represent multiple whistleblowers" in the case.
