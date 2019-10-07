Rain turns weather pleasant

PESHAWAR: Weather remained pleasant in the provincial capital and other parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday with clouds hovering over the sky bringing down the temperature to 29-degree centigrade.

After a light shower on Friday evening, the weather turned pleasant. It broke the heatwave of the season. Different parts of the province received the rain and hilly areas like Naran the first snowfall of the season. In hilly areas of Malakand and Hazara divisions, people returned to woollies and started using blankets as the temperature dips down during the night. Residents in the provincial capital have stopped the use of air-conditioners over the last couple of days.