Mon Oct 07, 2019
Bureau report
October 7, 2019

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Qul for Haji Abdullah Jan, father of Zohaib Usman, would be observed at Swati Phattak on Tuesday. He had passed away on late Sunday and was laid to rest at Swati Phattak. The deceased had served the Forest College Peshawar. He was the brother of Haji Habibullah and uncle of the Muhibullah, Agriculture University and Saeedullah, Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Peshawar.

