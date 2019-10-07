close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
October 7, 2019

CDA seals several houses on account of by-laws violations

Islamabad

Islamabad :Capital Development Authority (CDA)’s Building Control Directorate-II sealed several houses on violations of Building Bye-laws in different housing schemes situated in Zone-II, III and V.

These houses were sealed on violations of the ICT Building and Zoning Regulations-2005 including construction made without prior approval of the authority, non-conforming use and various other violations.

While exercising building control all over the city, the authority has launched operations in the societies for eradication of building bye-laws violations.

In this connection, Building Control Directorate-II conducted an operation which was partici­pated by ICT Admin­­­is­­­tration and staff of Enfor­cement Directorate and sealed several premises on different violations.

