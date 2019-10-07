5 intra-city wagon stands given to bidder without full payment

Islamabad :The Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) has handed over the possession of five intra-city wagon stands in the federal capital to a successful bidder without receiving full payment of the bid amounting to Rs40.2 million along with taxes, causing heavy loss to the national exchequer.

The operational rights of the mini wagon stands in sectors G-6, G-9, G-10 and others, were been given to the Saddat Travels by the DMA on August 30 in a sheer violation of the Terms of Reference (TORs) of the open auction held in February.

Confirming the development, a DMA official requesting anonymity told APP that the issuance of the possession letters to the company without receiving full payment was violation of Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

According to the TORs, signed by the every bidder before participating in the bidding process, he said the successful bidder (Saddat Travels) could collect the public transport entry fee at the five terminals for a period of three years after payment of the bid’s total amount along with taxes within the stipulated time.

On completion of the first year, the contract payment would increase by 10 per cent of the total bid value for coming years, he added.

He said the company had only paid 25 per cent of the contract’s total value via two pay orders of Rs5.5 million and Rs5 million respectively.

Besides, the total bid amount along with taxes the company was also to deposit 10 per cent of the contract amount as security fee, he added. However, the contractor had submitted an affidavit to the DMA Director for accepting three open cheques amounting to over Rs10 million as a guarantee, he said.

The official said astonishingly the project manager issued the possession letters to the company without receiving the full bid amount.

Meanwhile, some social activists and members of the transporter associations after finding the anomalies in the transfer of the stands possession have taken up the matter with authorities concerned.

Malik Saeed Kausar, a transporter told this agency that they had lodged two separate complaints with the Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) and Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz.