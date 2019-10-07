Clash at judicial complex

Rawalpindi :The Civil Line Police have registered FIR against the people of two rival groups involved in clash in the jurisdiction of Judicial Complex, police said adding that the rival groups who created fear among the public have been booked under anti-terrorist act and other relevant sections of criminal law.

City Police Officer (CPO) Faisal Rana ordered to arrest the rival groups within 48 hours and produce them before the court of law.