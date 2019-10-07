Mobile app for official price list soon

Islamabad :The Islamabad Capital Territory's administration in collaboration with the National Information Technology Board will soon launch a mobile app, ‘darust daam’ (official rate), to control profiteering by shopkeepers.

An official of the administration said the mobile app would enable citizens to view the notified daily prices of essential commodities, including fruits, vegetables, and poultry products.

He said the app users would also be able to lodge complaints about profiteering with the administration for a crackdown.

The official said price magistrates were regularly visiting markets in their respective areas across ICT to ensure adherence to the official price list by traders and punish profiteers.