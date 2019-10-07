Promotion panel meets today

Islamabad :The Departmental Selection Board of the National Health Services Ministry will meet today (Monday) to consider the BPS-19 promotion cases of the staff members of Islamabad's public sector health institutions.

The meeting was postponed four times. It was called for the first time in March, then April, then May and then September but was put off mainly due to unavailability of and flaws in the relevant records.

The delay in staff promotions has hampered the filling of the vacancies of six deputy executive director posts at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Polyclinic and National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine to the frustration of the relevant employees.