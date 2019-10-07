Mayo Hospital CEO honoured

LAHORE: The Ophthalmological Society of Pakistan (OSP) has conferred “President of Pakistan, Ramzan Ali Syed Gold Medal for 2019” on Prof Asad Aslam Khan, the chief executive officer of Mayo Hospital, Lahore, and principal of College of Ophthalmology and Allied Vision Sciences (COAVS), King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Lahore, in recognition of his meritorious services in the field of ophthalmology.

Balochistan Governor Justice (r) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai awarded the gold medal to Prof Asad Aslam Khan during the annual meeting of Ophthalmological Society of Pakistan in Quetta.

Earlier, the chairman and members of Ophthalmological Society of Pakistan (OSP) Gold Medals Award Committee had sanctioned approval of President of Pakistan Ramazan Ali Syed Gold Medal for 2019 to Prof Asad Aslam Khan in view of his contributions.

He has 34 years of experience in the field of ophthalmology, with 28 years in teaching cadre and 15 years in the administrative capacities as principal, COAVS, pro-vice chancellor, vice-chancellor of KEMU.

Earlier, the President of Pakistan had conferred upon him the civil award of Sitara-e-Imtiaz. He also received the Asia Pacific Award for prevention of blindness.