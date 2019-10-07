All set to launch ‘Ehsaas Langar’

Islamabad: Established by the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division and Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT) within less than a month, the Ehsaas Langar scheme is all set to be inaugurated with the opening its first ‘langar in Islamabad.

The initiative, which aims to reduce inequality and invest in people through a public-private partnership model, will feature free distribution of charity food among the deserving and marginalized on a regular daily basis. The scheme will be stretched out to a scale across the country, providing meals to people in need.

Reflecting on the initiative, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar stated, “Ehsaas Langar is a different scheme that has been established on the instructions of the Prime Minister to make sure that charity reaches out the deserving. It is indeed, the highest honour for Ehsaas to feed the poor with respect and dignity.”