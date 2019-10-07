close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

Tree plantation

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue launched tree plantation drive “Planting Urban Forest of 500 Indigenous Trees” at Emergency Services Academy (ESC), Thokar Niaz Baig, to provide clean environment to the trainee rescuers.

The Rescue 1122 Punjab director general along with senior officers, instructors and representatives of three NGOs kicked off the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling on the premises of ESA.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Rescue 1122 DG and the representatives of two NGOs Under the MoU, both NGOs will extended help with regard to planting trees on the premises of Rescue Headquarters.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore