Tree plantation

LAHORE: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue launched tree plantation drive “Planting Urban Forest of 500 Indigenous Trees” at Emergency Services Academy (ESC), Thokar Niaz Baig, to provide clean environment to the trainee rescuers.

The Rescue 1122 Punjab director general along with senior officers, instructors and representatives of three NGOs kicked off the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling on the premises of ESA.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Rescue 1122 DG and the representatives of two NGOs Under the MoU, both NGOs will extended help with regard to planting trees on the premises of Rescue Headquarters.