Mon Oct 07, 2019
52 motorbikes impounded

Lahore

October 7, 2019

LAHORE: Dolphin Squad and PRU showed immediate response to all the 455 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week. Both Dolphin Squad and PRU helped 57 people on different roads, checked more than 103,000 motorbikes, 157 other vehicles and 56,476 persons. Seven vehicles and 52 motorbikes were impounded and 141 persons were arrested due to incomplete documents. Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 15 persons for violating the ban on wheelie, one person for shooting into the air another 11 accused persons for violating the ban on kite flying.

