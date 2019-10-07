Vegetable prices continue to rise

LAHORE: Increasing trend in the prices of seasonal vegetables continued along with unavailability and overcharging of the commodities in the open and makeshift markets here on Sunday.

Despite the visit of Model Town AC to the Shadman weekly makeshift market, no relief was witnessed for the consumers as low quality items were being sold at A-category rates. Majority of vegetables were not sold on account of official price fixation issue while outside the makeshift market these vegetables were being sold almost at double rate of the official rates. B-grade fruits were being sold at A-grade price and even the visiting AC observed it but no action was taken.

The price of potato soft skin was stable at Rs 36 to 47 per kg, not available there, and potato sugar free gained by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs 23 to 25 per kg, and potato store was fixed at Rs 16 to 18 per kg, while it sold at Rs 47 per kg as market committee issued this rate to it.

This week official price of onion was reduced by Re one per kg, fixed at Rs 51 to 55 per kg. The price of tomato was reduced by Rs 20 per kg, fixed at Rs 51 to 60 per kg, mixed sold at Rs 60 per kg.

The price of lemon was reduced by Rs 18 kg, fixed at Rs 60 to 62 per kg, and Chinese Rs 38 to 40 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Garlic local was fixed at Rs 157 to 167 per kg, sold at Rs 180 per kg, garlic hernaiy stable at Rs 189 to 198 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg, and garlic Chinese at Rs 197 to 210 per kg, not sold there on pricing issue.

Ginger Chinese was gained by Rs 34 per kg, fixed at Rs 270 to 290 per kg, lower quality was sold at Rs 300 to 320 per kg.

Brinjal was gained by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 55 to 57 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing.

Cucumber farm was fixed at Rs 50 to 62 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing.

Biter gourd was gained by reduced by Rs 20 per kg, fixed at Rs 82 to 85 per kg, sold at Rs 90 to 100 per kg.

Spinach was further unchanged at Rs 28 to 30 kg.

Zucchini local was reduced by Rs 9 per kg, fixed at Rs 67 to 70 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Cauliflower was fixed at Rs 56 to 59 per kg, not sold there while outside sold at Rs 100 per kg, and cabbage fixed at Rs 43 to 45 per kg, sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Pumpkin was reduced by Rs 4 per kg, fixed at Rs 56 to 59 per kg, sold at Rs 60 per kg and pumpkin long was sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Luffa was gained by Rs 11 per kg, fixed at Rs 60 to 63 per kg, not sold on account of wrong pricing issue.

Lady finger was increased by Rs 3 per kg, fixed at Rs 70 to 73 per kg, sold at Rs 80 per kg.

Arum was gained by Rs 8 per kg, fixed at Rs 67 to 70 per kg, not sold on account of pricing, while outside the bazaars sold at Rs 100 to 120 per kg.

Green chili price further gained by Rs 90 per kg, fixed at Rs 194 to 200 per kg, sold at Rs 240 per kg. Capsicum further gained by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 130 to 135 per kg, not sold on pricing issue. Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs 30 to 32 per kg, and carrot local was fixed at Rs 40 to 42 kg, both not sold on account of wrong pricing.

Coriander was fixed at Rs 220 to 230 per kg, sold at Rs 400 per kg.

Beans were sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Methi was fixed at Rs 82 to 85 per kg, sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Turnip was fixed at Rs 42 to 44 per kg, not sold on pricing issue.

The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs 60 to 120 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs 90 to 120 per kg and A-grade was not sold at Rs 130 to 150 per kg. The price of Banana A-category was fixed at Rs 60 to 62 per dozen and B-category was fixed at Rs 43 to 45 per dozen, sold at Rs 60 per dozen, while A-category was not available.

Sweet fruit was fixed at Rs 115 to 120 per dozen, lower quality was sold at Rs 120 per dozen while A-quality was not sold there.

Papaya was fixed at Rs 98 to 103 per kg, not sold there. Peach A-category fixed at Rs 155 to 160 per kg, and B-category at Rs 68 to 109 per kg sold at Rs 150 per kg while A-category was not available there.

Plump was fixed at Rs 148 to 153 per kg, and B-category was fixed at Rs 92 to 94 per kg, mixed sold at Rs 150 per kg while A-category was not sold there.

Cantaloupe/rockmelon price was fixed at Rs 32 to 58 per kg, B-quality was sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Pomegranate local Bedana was fixed at Rs 220 to 226, sold at Rs 250 per kg, Pomegranate khandari was fixed at Rs 142 to 145 per kg sold at Rs 180 per kg.

Grapes black was fixed at Rs 140 to 145 per kg, not sold, Grapes sunderkhani rates were fixed at Rs 142 to 180 per kg, sold at Rs 200 per kg and Grapes Gola at Rs 86 to 114 per kg, sold at Rs 140 per kg. Peer was fixed at Rs 60 to 62 per kg. Guava was fixed at Rs 48 to 50 per kg, not sold there. Persimmon was fixed at Rs 41 to 70 per kg, not sold there.