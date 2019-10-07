close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

PPP’s ex-MPA Qadir Bhutto dies after illness

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

SUKKUR: Former PPP MPA Ghulam Qadir Bhutto has passed away after a prolonged illness on Sunday in Sukkur.Qadir Bhutto was considered one of the loyalists of former PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto, who called him ‘uncle’. He was also the chieftain of the Bhutto clan and the founding member of PPP. Ghulam Qadir Bhutto was also elected an MPA from Sukkur during 1993 to 1996 and was a renowned politician.

