Two men killed over family dispute

SUKKUR: Two men were killed and another was injured after some unidentified armed motorcyclists opened fire on a Chingchi rickshaw on the Jhampir-Satyun Road near Dargah Satyun in Thatta on Sunday. Reports said the incident occurred due to some family disputes that claimed two persons’ lives, identified as Muhammad Ramzan, s/o Azeem Khan Brohi, and Noor Muhammad Brohi, s/o Mir Muhammad. Later, the police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, the family members of both deceased staged a demonstration and blocked the National Highway. The protesters demanded immediate arrest of unknown murderers.