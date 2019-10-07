Child run over by tractor in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A five-year-old child was killed in a road accident in Akbarpura area of the Nowshera district here on Sunday, police sources said. They said Musa, 5, was crossing the road when a tractor-trolley hit him, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The police arrested the driver identified as Rahatullah and registered a case against him.