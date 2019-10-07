Two arrested for kidnapping boy

PESHAWAR: The police on Sunday arrested two persons who had kidnapped a teenage boy in a vehicle posing as government officials. An official said that two accused Kazim and Imtiaz were arrested after they kidnapped a 15-year-old boy from the limits of the Paharipura Police Station. The boy was later freed by the alleged kidnappers after a large number of people gathered at the spot.

The accused escaped. But police later conducted raids and arrested them. The official claimed that the accused Kazim was a criminal while his brother Basit was involved in the attack on a police party in which three policemen were martyred. Basit was also killed when the police had returned the fire. Meanwhile, police in another action recovered 30 kilograms of hashish in Hayatabad that was being smuggled in a truck from Khyber district. One accused, Abdullah, was arrested.