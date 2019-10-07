close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

One arrested by FIA

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 7, 2019

RAWALPINDI: The Immigration section of FIA arrested a person listed in 4th Schedule from Islamabad International Airport (IIA) and handed him over to the Rawalpindi. The suspect identified as Mohammad Tabarak was included in the list of Fourth Schedule left Pakistan by using illegal means. The Rawalpindi Police requested the FIA Immigration to arrest him.

