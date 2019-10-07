close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
October 7, 2019

Police in KP

Newspost

 
The PTI-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claims that it has made the KP police an ideal and professional force. It also claims that there will be no more hush money practice and every victim will get justice at his doorstep. Where is this ideal police and where are the honest and upright police officers? No work is done without money even today. If one refuses to pay money, his case is not processed and even the concerned SHO is reluctant to listen. If an SHO is appointed by the district police officer (DPO) on a monthly payment and the same is in full swing everywhere today, what will be his performance and how can he provide justice to an oppressed person?

The fault lies with the commanding officer. Police complaint cells have been formed at the provincial and district level to address public concerns but they have no visible output. The IGP of KP is requested to appoint officers on the basis of performance and not on political grounds.

Aryan Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat

