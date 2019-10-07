Fishermen’s plight

On October 2018, there was an incident of an oil spill along the coastal belt of Mubarak Village, Karachi. One year has passed, but the authorities concerned have so far been unable to identify the actual cause of the spill. Since the incident, fishermen have been unable to catch fish as the spill has badly damaged marine life. The provincial and federal governments should have launched a rehabilitation programme for the community, but they did not pay any attention to this. Not a single penny in compensation has been received by fishermen.

Karachi’s second largest fishermen’s locality, Mubarak Village, does not have basic facilities including jetty, gas, health and education, despite the fact that it existed even before the British rule. These neglected fishermen do not have any pier or jetty to offload their fish catch, nor do they have access to potable water, education, and healthcare facilities. It is a famous saying that water and air, the two essential fluids on which all life depends, have become global garbage cans.

Sarfraz Haroon

Karachi