Questions before they march

After weeks-long discussions with the PML-N and the PPP, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman finally has a date for his ‘Azadi March’ – October 27. According to Maulana, the date and the intention to march is now beyond reversal. The JUI-F chief is confident to get the desired results. Much of this will become clear as the month progresses, but participation by the two mainstream opposition parties seems likely to be half-hearted at best. Despite extensive consultations, both parties have remained non-committal and hesitant; however, the leadership of these parties has assured their moral support to Maulana Fazl.

It seems that both parties would rather have Maulana Fazulur Rehman take the plunge alone, hoping to reap the benefits of the pressure created on the federal government, while insulating themselves from any backlash that might be faced by the marchers. The two main opposition parties will try to keep this balancing act intact throughout the coming conflict but it cannot last – at one point they will have to throw their lot on one side of the issue. Meanwhile the government also has a decision to make: does it let the marchers exercise their democratic right to protest or does it try to stop them under the pretext of maintaining law and order? Will these questions be answered in yet another titanic clash in the capital, or will they government find a way to placate the protesters before that?

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore