Thousands protest Ukraine leader’s peace plan

KIEV: About 10,000 people including Ukraine´s former president Petro Poroshenko gathered in central Kiev on Sunday to protest a plan for broader autonomy for separatist territories ahead of a high-stakes summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The protesters, who descended on Kiev´s Independence Square known locally as Maidan, chanted "No to surrender!", with some holding placards critical of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky´s predecessor Poroshenko, who was trounced in an April election, joined the crowd towards the end of the rally and several thousand demonstrators later marched towards the presidential administration and the parliament building.

"Together we will win!" said the 54-year-old former president, who was accompanied by his wife Maryna. He thanked Ukrainians for taking to the streets as some supporters hugged and kissed him.

Writing on Twitter, Poroshenko thanked "tens of thousands" of Ukrainians who he said gathered in Kiev and more than 20 other cities to protest. Zelensky is gearing up to hold his first summit with Putin in an effort revive a stalled peace process to end the five-year separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.