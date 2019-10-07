close
Mon Oct 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
October 7, 2019

Thousands protest Ukraine leader’s peace plan

World

AFP
October 7, 2019

KIEV: About 10,000 people including Ukraine´s former president Petro Poroshenko gathered in central Kiev on Sunday to protest a plan for broader autonomy for separatist territories ahead of a high-stakes summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The protesters, who descended on Kiev´s Independence Square known locally as Maidan, chanted "No to surrender!", with some holding placards critical of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky´s predecessor Poroshenko, who was trounced in an April election, joined the crowd towards the end of the rally and several thousand demonstrators later marched towards the presidential administration and the parliament building.

"Together we will win!" said the 54-year-old former president, who was accompanied by his wife Maryna. He thanked Ukrainians for taking to the streets as some supporters hugged and kissed him.

Writing on Twitter, Poroshenko thanked "tens of thousands" of Ukrainians who he said gathered in Kiev and more than 20 other cities to protest. Zelensky is gearing up to hold his first summit with Putin in an effort revive a stalled peace process to end the five-year separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World