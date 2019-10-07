Jordan teachers end strike in pay deal with govt

AMMAN: Jordanian teachers ended a month-long strike on Sunday after reaching an agreement with the government for a rise in wages.

The strike, which began on September 8 just a week into the school year, paralysed some 4,000 public schools in the kingdom where more than 1.4 million students are enrolled. The teachers had demanded a 50-percent hike in their salaries, "the lowest among state employees,", according to the union.

Union leader Nasir al-Nawasra said the "historic" strike was halted after a deal was reached with the government on "raises and an apology". The union, which represents 100,000 teachers, obtained a revaluation of its members´ salaries ranging from 35 to 75 percent, he told an Amman press conference.

The government had previously refused to meet the union´s demands, proposing in late September it grant the teachers a raise of 24 to 31 dinars ($34-$44) instead.

Monthly salaries for public school teachers in Jordan range between $500 and $1,000. Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz claimed the increase was all the government could afford "given the current economic circumstances".