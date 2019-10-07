UK calls for ‘intensive negotiations’ on new Brexit plans

LONDON: Britain on Sunday urged the EU to intensify talks over London's latest Brexit proposals, as European leaders warned it must revise its plans within days in order to conclude a deal this month.

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said the bloc needed to show "creativity and flexibility" ahead of October 31 -- when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to end the country's 46 years of EU membership with or without an agreement.

With the EU asking for reworked proposals within days, French President Emmanuel Macron told Johnson in a phone call on Sunday that a crunch decision was looming fast. An Elysee Palace spokesperson said Macron agreed that negotiations between EU top negotiator Michel Barnier´s team and British officials should continue in the coming days "to assess if an agreement is possible" by the end of the week.

Barclay reiterated that the ideas Johnson has formally submitted to Brussels were "a broad landing zone" and "intense negotiations" were now necessary. "We've set out very serious proposals including compromise on our side," he told the BBC.

"We do need to get into the intensive negotiations on the text to clarify what the deal is." Barclay added the government was considering holding a parliamentary vote ahead of a make-or-break EU summit on October 17-18 to show Brussels the plans have MPs' support.

But European leaders, who have reacted tepidly to the propositions and urged London to offer a revised, viable way forward, are yet to agree even to ramp up negotiations. They reportedly balked at Britain's request to keep initial discussions on the proposals going through the weekend, and they will resume Monday, with time running out ahead of the summit.

"If the offer from the UK turns out to be a take-it-or-leave-it, it's going to be very difficult," Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins told the BBC on Sunday. "It's fully dependent on the will of Mr Johnson because from the European side, we´re always open and looking towards a deal."

Johnson began phoning European leaders this weekend to sell his proposals, speaking with Macron Sunday following talks with Dutch Premier Mark Rutte Saturday. Rutte tweeted he had told Johnson "important questions remain about the British proposals" and "there is a lot of work to be done ahead" of the summit. Barnier told an event in France Saturday that while an agreement was still possible it "will be very difficult to reach".