Portugal’s Socialists tipped for re-election

LISBON: Portugal voted Sunday with Prime Minister Antonio Costa´s Socialists tipped to win a second straight term after presiding over a period of solid economic growth following years of austerity.

His likely re-election bucks the trend of declining centre-left fortunes and the rise of far-right, populist forces seen elsewhere in Europe. Final opinion polls published Friday put support for the Socialist Party (PS) — which has governed for the past four years with the backing in parliament of two smaller hard-left parties — at 36-39 percent, compared to 25-30 percent for nearest rivals the centre-right Social Democrats (PSD). If opinion polls stand up the PS would boost its numbers in Portugal´s 230-seat parliament but still fall short of an absolute majority, meaning former Lisbon mayor Costa would once again need the support of at least one other party to govern. Exit poll results are expected at 8:00 pm (1900 GMT) after polling stations close. After coming to power in 2015, Costa, 58, undid some of the unpopular austerity measures introduced by the previous PSD-led government in return for a 78-billion-euro ($85 billion) international bailout that kept finances afloat after Portugal was clobbered by the eurozone debt crisis. Taking advantage of the global economic recovery, he reversed cuts to public sector wages and pensions while still managing to bring the budget deficit down to nearly zero this year — the lowest level since Portugal´s return to democracy in 1974. On his watch Portugal´s economic growth was higher than the European union average in recent years — 2.4 percent in 2018 — while the jobless rate fell to the level before the debt crisis but critics complain of low salaries and soaring property prices amid a tourism boom.

“We came out of a very difficult period, with very high taxes. It´s clear that we breathe easier now,” said 65-year-old university professor Ana Maria Varela after voting at a central Lisbon polling station.