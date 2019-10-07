Thousands protest Ukraine leader’s peace plan

KIEV: Thousands of demonstrators gathered in central Kiev to protest broader autonomy for separatist territories, part of a plan to end a war with Russian-backed fighters. Protesters chanted “No to surrender!”, with some holding placards critical of President Volodymyr Zelensky in the crowd, which police said had swelled to around 10,000 people.

The country´s 41-year-old president is gearing up to hold his first summit with Russian strongman Vladimir Putin in an effort to revive a stalled peace process to end the five year separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine. This week Ukrainian, Russian and separatist negotiators agreed on a roadmap that envisages special status for separatist territories if they conduct free and fair elections under the Ukrainian constitution.

Zelensky´s critics fear that Putin will push the comedian-turned-politician to make damaging concessions in order to retain Moscow´s de-facto control of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

Protesters in Independence Square said that agreeing to give broader autonomy to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People´s Republic and Lugansk People´s Republic would mean surrendering Ukraine´s interests.